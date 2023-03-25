Photos: NCAA Elite Eight press conferences – Iowa vs. Louisville

The second-seeded Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team and the fifth-seeded Louis Cardinal women’s basketball team held press conferences at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes defeated the sixth-seeded Colorado Buffalos, 87-77, to move onto the Elite Eight for the fifth time in program history. Iowa is looking to reach its first Final Four since 1993.

“I think we have to approach it like every other game.” Bluder said. “I think if you start approaching it like we have to win this game to reach our goals or to get into the Final Four, it just adds more pressure to the mix. We’ve used the mantra, just be us a lot, be us, be who we are, and don’t worry about other stuff. I just think we have to minimize other stuff. Whether that’s stuff like this, like you guys, you know, it really is just kind of keeping it normal and not having the pressure.”

The Cardinals defeated the eighth-seeded Ole Miss Rebels 72-62. Louisville has reached its fifth consecutive Elite Eight and eighth in program history.

“I think they’re a very good defensive team.” Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said. “We’ve been in plenty of big games. But I think that’s the biggest thing about them, they have experience being in this situation, they’re really well coached.”

The Hawkeyes will play the Cardinals at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, on Sunday at 8 pm central.