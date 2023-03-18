Photos: Session four of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Out of the three Hawkeyes remaining, Real Woods was the sole Hawkeye to advance to the finals after session four of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday.

Woods defeated Nebraska’s Brock Hardy by major decision, 11-1, to advance to the finals. Iowa’s Spencer Lee and Tony Cassioppi both lost in the semifinals.

Purdue’s Matt Ramos pinned Iowa’s three-time national champion Lee and Michigan’s Mason Parris defeated Cassioppi by technical fall, 16-1.

Penn State leads the points race with 116.5 and Iowa sits in second with 77.0.

Action will resume Saturday during session five at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time.