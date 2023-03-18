Photos: NCAA Second Round press conference: Iowa v Georgia

The second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes and 10th-seeded Georgia Lady Bulldogs held press conferences before their second matchup in the NCAA tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

Iowa will hope to get the ball moving against a physical Georgia team. “I think valuing the ball will be very important.” Clark said. “Shot fakes against a team that is more athletic, bigger, longer than us, but at the same time, I’m not sure they’ve seen a team that has as many shooters as we do on the perimeter. So being able to use that to the best of our ability. It’s hard to play zone when you have four people on the perimeter that can really spread the floor out and shoot it like we do.”

Georgia head Coach Lenny Abrahamson-Henderson is happy that her team made it into the NCAA Tournament. “It’s never about me, ever, and I think it’s going to be about them and coming in here and being in the NCAA Tournament.” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “So now we are in the spot, and I think every game we play, our team is just super excited and like very, very proud of themselves and my coaches I’m very proud of them for getting us to this position.”

Iowa and Georgia will play in the second round of the NCAA tournament at a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday at 2 pm.