Photos: Session two of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Five of Iowa’s 10 wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals after session two of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday.

Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy, Abe Assad and Jacob Warner lost in their respective brackets but will continue to compete in consolation brackets along with Brody Teske and Cobe Siebrecht.

Penn State leads the team points race with 26.0 and Iowa trails in second with 21.5.

Action will resume again tomorrow during session three at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time.