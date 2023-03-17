Photos: Session three of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Real Woods and Tony Cassioppi advanced to the semifinals after session three of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday. Max Murin and Nelson Brands lost their quarterfinals matchups and will continue to compete in their respective consolation brackets.

Hawkeyes’ Brody Teske, Cobe Siebrecht, Patrick Kennedy and Abe Assad, lost in consolations preventing them from reaching all-American status.

Penn State leads team points with 78.0 and Iowa is in second with 48.0