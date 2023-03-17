Photos: Session three of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Ayrton Breckenridge, Films editor
March 17, 2023

Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Real Woods and Tony Cassioppi advanced to the semifinals after session three of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday. Max Murin and Nelson Brands lost their quarterfinals matchups and will continue to compete in their respective consolation brackets.

Hawkeyes’ Brody Teske, Cobe Siebrecht, Patrick Kennedy and Abe Assad, lost in consolations preventing them from reaching all-American status.

Penn State leads team points with 78.0 and Iowa is in second with 48.0

NCAA+Wrestling+Championships
Gallery|20 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
No. 13 seeded 157-pound Northwestern's Trevor Chumbley wrestles No. 14 seeded 157-pound Iowa's Cobe Siebrect during session three of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday, March 17, 2023. Chumbley defeated Siebrect by fall, 6:43.
Facebook Comments