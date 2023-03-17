Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana in NCAA Tournament

The second-seeded Iowa Hawkeye Women’s basketball team defeated the 15th-seeded Southeastern Louisiana Lions, 95-43, in the first round of the NCAA tournament at a sold-outCarver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark scored 26 points, and collected 10 assists and seven rebounds in the win.

“I thought it felt really good, to come out and start like that, it’s huge, especially when you have had time off not playing games. It’s different.” Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said. “We come to practice every day and scrimmage but it doesn’t quite give you that real game simulation. I thought it was really good. I thought it was good to see.”

Iowa Center Monika Czinano scored 22 points and collected eight rebounds in the victory.

“We were just moving really well, talking in it. It was nice to kind of give — the first quarter our defense wasn’t working very well so it was nice to finally get it to click going into that zone. It’s all about moving hard, talking, communicating well. That’s really all it is.” Czinano said. “Once we kind of get to that level and we’re playing it consistently, it feels so nice so I’m glad we could get there today and kind of prepare it for future use.”

Second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes will move onto the second round to face 10th-seeded Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at 2pm.