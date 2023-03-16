Photos: Session one of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Ayrton Breckenridge, Films editor
March 16, 2023

Eight out of 10 Iowa wrestlers remain in competition for individual championships after session one of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday. 

Iowa’s 133-pound Brody Teske and 157-pound Cobe Siebrecht both lost and will continue to compete in their respective consolation brackets.

The Nittany Lions lead the team points race with 16.0 points while North Carolina State sits in second with 12.5 and Iowa trails in third with 12.0.

NCAA+Wrestling+Championships
Gallery|25 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Fans enter BOK Center before session one of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
