Photos: Iowa and Auburn open practice at NCAA Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Al. —The Iowa and Auburn men’s basketball teams held open practices and interviews on Wednesday, ahead of their first round matchup against each other on Thursday for the NCAA Tournament, at Legacy Arena.

“Let me tell you something, Charles Barkley loves the State of Alabama. He loves Auburn first, no question about that. He has been pretty loyal to our state. All I have to say about Charles Barkley is he’s going to tell you what he thinks, whether you like it or not. If he said he thinks Alabama is going to win the tournament, he’s not doing it for any other reason than Charles thinks they’re going to win it,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said.

“You know, we start practice in June now, as you know. And I thought really came together. Our experienced guys and our younger guys. Great attitude in the locker room. And it’s a fun team to coach,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said.

The Iowa-Auburn game starts at 5:50 pm on Thursday.