Photos: Ron DeSantis and Kim Reynolds in Davenport

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds meet in Davenport, Iowa to lead a Republican hosted event. Ron DeSantis received multiple standing applauses throughout his speech.

At the event, Ron DeSantis sold out all copies of his New York Times bestseller, The Courage to Be Free. Kim Reynolds introduced Ron DeSantis to a standing ovation crowd. Ron DeSantis discussed CRT, Wokeism, and current policies in Florida. His speech was received very well by the audience. After the event a crowd gathered around to have their copies of Ron DeSantis’ book signed by Kim Reynolds.

One protestor, Jonah Higinbotham stood outside of the event protesting transgender rights. Not long after they were approached by police.