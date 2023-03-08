Where to watch Iowa men’s basketball take on Ohio State in second round of Big Ten Tournament

After the Buckeyes handled the Wisconsin Badgers, 65-57, in Wednesday’s first round, the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes’ title defense will begin against a hot Ohio State squad on Thursday.

Iowa guard Tony Perkins shoots the ball during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 92-75. Perkins scored 24 points.

The Iowa men’s basketball team will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday after the Buckeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 65-57, in the first round on Wednesday night.

Iowa and Ohio State met twice during the regular season and each team won on its home floor. The Buckeyes beat the Hawkeyes, 93-77, in Columbus on Jan 21, and Iowa took down Ohio State, 92-75, in Iowa City

Ohio State lost 14 of its first 17 conference games but entered the Big Ten tournament winners of two of its last three contests, with victories over Maryland and Illinois before a loss to Michigan State.

In Wednesday’s game against Wisconsin, Sean McNeil, Justice Sueing, and Bruce Thornton each scored in double figures for Ohio State, with 17, 16, and 15, respectively.

The Buckeyes got up by as many as 27 with 15:31 left in the game before the Badgers cut the lead to five on three different occasions within the game’s final 2:13.

With a hounding defensive press, the Badgers forced nine second-half turnovers, including five in the last eight minutes.

The winner of the Ohio State-Iowa game will face Michigan State on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Matchup: Iowa (19-12, 11-9) vs. Ohio State (14-18, 5-15)

Scheduled game time: 1:30 p.m. (25 minutes after the 11 a.m game ends)

Location: United Center, Chicago

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo, and Andy Katz

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Sirius XM, Sirius XM App