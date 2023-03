Iowa men’s basketball fell to Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, 81-77.

Iowa guard Patrick McCaffery scored 23 points and Iowa forward Kris Murray scored 22. The Hawkeyes were leading by four at the end of the first half, 43-39, but failed to make a field goal in the final 6:12 of the game and struggled to keep up with the pacing of the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska guard Sam Griesel led the Cornhuskers with 16 points.