Photos: No. 7 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 5 Maryland

No. 7 nationally ranked second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball defeated No. 5 nationally ranked third-seeded Maryland on Saturday, in the Big 10 Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, 89-84, advancing them to the championship game against Ohio State on Sunday.

Iowa held a slight lead until the fourth quarter when the score became tied, 79-79. Several critical free-throws for Iowa, and 3-pointers by Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall helped the Hawkeyes secure victory.

Marshall went 7-of-13 in shooting and scored 21 points for the Hawkeyes in only 3-pointers. Iowa forward McKenna Warnock also scored 21 points while Iowa guard Caitlin Clark scored 22.

The Iowa Hawkeyes next play the conference championship game against fourth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, who upset Indiana, 79-75, earlier on Saturday.