Photos: No. 7 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 91-61, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Iowa guard Catlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 24 points and played for 29 minutes. Iowa’s Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock trailed Clark in team points with a combined total of 35 points.

Iowa totaled 14 turnovers and the team field goal percentage was 64.3%.

Wisconsin’s leading scorer was Julie Pospisilova with 16 points and played for 33 minutes.

The Hawkeyes will take on Nebraska on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Lincoln, Nebraska.