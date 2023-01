The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Nebraska Huskers, 80-76, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes in points with 33. Iowa’s Monika Czinano and Hannah Stuelke followed behind Clark with 17 points and 12 points, respectively.

Iowa next plays the Maryland Terrapins at Carver on Feb. 2.