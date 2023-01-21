Photos: Protests for and against abortion by the Emma Goldman Clinic

A protest was held outside of the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City on Saturday. March For Life protesters met at the St. Wenceslaus Church and then marched over to the Emma Goldman Clinic. They were met by pro-choice counter protesters who stood in front of the clinic. Around 100 people participated in total to show their support for their respective sides.

“The little babies, they tear the babies apart… It’s murder,” pro-life protester Gary Busche said.

“The most crucial thing we can do right now is emphasizing life and saving the lives of the mother,” pro-choice protester Colin Kostelecky said.

The protest lasted about an hour and a half before attendees dissipated.