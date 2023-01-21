Photos: 2023 Larry Wieczorek Invitational – day two

The Iowa track and field team hosted day two of the 2023 Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City on Saturday. The Iowa women’s team took home a team trophy for the Hawkeyes with 98 points while the men’s team finished in third.

Puma also hosted the American Track League’s Hawkeye Pro. Lolo Jones, an Olympian from Des Moines, competed in the women’s 60-meter dash. The 40-year-old set a new world record for the fastest time at the age with her runs in the prelim and finals.