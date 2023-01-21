Photos: 2023 Larry Wieczorek Invitational – day two

Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
January 21, 2023

The Iowa track and field team hosted day two of the 2023 Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City on Saturday. The Iowa women’s team took home a team trophy for the Hawkeyes with 98 points while the men’s team finished in third.

Puma also hosted the American Track League’s Hawkeye Pro. Lolo Jones, an Olympian from Des Moines, competed in the women’s 60-meter dash. The 40-year-old set a new world record for the fastest time at the age with her runs in the prelim and finals. 

Lolo Jones, competing unattached, walks around the track during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Iowa Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. The meet also hosted the Hawkeye Pro Classic for the American Track League.
