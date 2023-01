Chase Bank in Iowa City held a ribbon cutting ceremony for employees Wednesday morning. The event celebrated the opening of the Iowa City location. Market Director for Chase Bank in Iowa and Nebraska Majda Hadzic spoke to branch employees about her excitement for the new location. Branch Manager Sean Peterson then shared some words with the team as well. Everyone then headed outside where Peterson cut the ribbon.

Gallery | 8 Photos Matt Sindt “Hello Iowa City” is seen on the inside of the downtown Iowa City Chase Bank during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Matt Sindt/The Daily Iowan)