Iowa men’s basketball defeated Maryland, 81-67, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Iowa guard Tony Perkins led the way for the Hawkeyes, scoring a career-high 22 points.

After getting into foul trouble in the first half, Iowa’s leading scorer Kris Murray finished with 19 points of his own.

Iowa now takes a four-game winning streak to Northwestern on Wednesday for a game with the Wildcats.