Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. Northwestern

No.2 Iowa wrestling defeated No.11 Northwestern, 27-9, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday. The Hawkeyes won 7 of 10 matches.

After missing the last two duals with an injury, Iowa’s No.2 141-pound Real Woods defeated Northwestern’s No.6 Frankie Tal-Sharar on a tech. fall. Iowa’s No.1 125-pound Spencer Lee pinned Northwestern’s No.3 Michael DeAugustino for his 46th straight dual win.

Iowa improves to 3-0 in Big Ten Action and 10-0 overall. Iowa will return to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home on Friday, Jan. 20.