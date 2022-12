Iowa defeated Dartmouth, 92-84, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark, the junior guard of the Hawkeyes, knocked down 20 points and 10 rebounds as she surpassed 2,000 points with a 3-point shot. She now has 2,013 points.

The Hawkeyes next face Nebraska on Dec. 29 at 6 pm in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.