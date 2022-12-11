Former Iowa football linebacker Jestin Jacobs commits to Oregon

The linebacker, who missed all but two games in the 2022 season because of injury, announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday.

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. stiff arms Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs during the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl between No. 15 Iowa and No. 22 Kentucky at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Rodriguez Jr.’s longest carry went for 13 yards. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 20-17.

Former Iowa football linebacker Jestin Jacobs has committed to Oregon, he announced via Twitter on Sunday.

Jacobs, who joined the Iowa football program in 2019, will have three years of eligibility remaining at Oregon. He redshirted the 2019 season at Iowa and played 2020 and 2021. He played fewer than four games this season and went down with a season-ending injury against Rutgers on Sept. 24, so he is eligible for a medical redshirt. Jacobs also has an extra season of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 rules.

The Englewood, Ohio, native started eight and appeared in all of Iowa’s 14 games at cash in 2021, recording 53 tackles.

Jacobs only played two games in 2022 as he suffered a leg injury in the first game of the season against South Dakota State. He returned against Rutgers but reaggravated the injury and had to have surgery. He finished the season with just six tackles and one pass deflection.

Before Jacobs entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Dec. 6, Iowa’s coaching staff expected Jacobs to return to the Hawkeye football program in 2023 instead of entering the NFL Draft.

“I don’t want to speak for Jestin, but I do expect him to stick around for another year and double down on his opportunity and help lead this team from a veteran standpoint,” linebackers coach Seth Wallace said in a Zoom press conference with reporters in October. “We’ll obviously have some fresh faces out there next year in the linebacker room. So, I think there’s a positive outlook on it.”

Jacobs’ departure will usher in a new era of Iowa football linebackers in 2023. While senior linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson have another year of eligibility, they are both expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.