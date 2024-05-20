The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa baseball second-year pitcher Cade Obermueller bounces back against Florida International
Interactive: Caitlin Clark changed women's basketball across the Big Ten
Former state lawmakers endorse Bob Conrad ahead of June 4 primary
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces $17.5 million for opioid recovery programs
Two JoCo Supervisors endorse Mandi Remington in Democratic supervisor primary
Advertisement

Iowa baseball second-year pitcher Cade Obermueller bounces back against Florida International

The southpaw threw five scoreless innings while striking out seven batters on Friday evening.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
May 20, 2024
Iowa+pitcher+Cade+Obermueller+throws+a+pitch+during+a+baseball+game+between+Michigan+and+Iowa+at+Duane+Banks+Field+in+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wolverines+3-2+in+extra+innings.
Ryan Paris
Iowa pitcher Cade Obermueller throws a pitch during a baseball game between Michigan and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 3-2 in extra innings.

On May 10th, second-year pitcher Cade Obermueller returned to the mound for the first time since suffering a rib injury in April. 

Prior to the injury, Obermueller showed he could be a valuable piece in the rotation, rattling off starts against Purdue, Minnesota, and Rutgers where he gave up two earned runs or less. He was tasked with facing an Illinois squad that had already locked up a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

But it was a struggle as he threw only 1 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on five hits, marking his worst start of the season.

“He wasn’t bad at Illinois,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said. “He just wasn’t sharp in the zone and they hit him a little bit. He hasn’t been hit hard very much the entire season. Even on the days he had bad days, it was usually because of walks or free bases. It very rarely is when he gets hit and he got hit a little bit at Illinois.”

With less than a week until the Big Ten Tournament, Heller and his coaching staff looked for a bounce-back appearance from their number two starter, and Obermueller knew he was going to deliver just that.

“Obviously last week wasn’t great results but I knew I was going to come out and be like this today,” Obermueller said. “I felt like I was in a good place to pick back up where I left against Rutgers. Last week wasn’t the greatest result wise but I knew I was going to come out and be like this, I had some really positive thoughts from that last outing.”

Despite being limited to around 80 pitches by the coaching staff, Obermueller made efficient work of the Panthers all night, throwing five innings and striking out seven batters. 

“It felt like he [Obermueller] was back,” Iowa catcher Cade Moss said. “I mean electric stuff and he always had it. He had a down week last week but it was just a confidence thing. All three pitches were working tonight and it’s good to have him back come conference tournament.”

For the Hawkeyes to make a run at the tournament title, they will need Obermueller to pitch at his best. He is expected to start in Iowa’s second game of the tournament behind ace pitcher Brody Brecht and will find out his opponent for the game following the opening game against Michigan on May 22.  

“This definitely should give him some confidence heading into the tournament,” Heller said. “He’s been out here two starts since he’s come off his injury. I think tonight was really important to giving him a good feel going down there and pitching in a similar ballpark and potentially similar crowd.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht and infielder Raider Tello celebrate getting through the eighth inning during a baseball game between Northwestern and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Friday, May 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 9-2.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series sweep over Northwestern
Northwestern infielder Vince Bianchina swings on a pitch during a baseball game between Iowa and Northwestern at Duane Banks Field on Friday, May 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats in a tight 4-3 finish.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Northwestern
Iowa utility player, Andy Nelson slides into home base to beat the throw during a baseball game between Iowa and Western Illinois at Duane Banks Field on Friday, March 15, 2024. The Hawkeyes would win 11-1 in the eighth inning.
Andy Nelson enjoying breakout campaign with Iowa baseball
More in Latest News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.
Interactive: Caitlin Clark changed women's basketball across the Big Ten
Contributed by Bob Conrad.
Former state lawmakers endorse Bob Conrad ahead of June 4 primary
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Caucus Night Watch Party at the Sheraton in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Former President Donald Trump won the caucuses in a dominant and early fashion with 51 percent support from Republicans while DeSantis trailed in second with 21 percent as of 11:15 p.m. Around 250 people showed up to listen to DeSantis. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces $17.5 million for opioid recovery programs
More in Sports
Manhattan transfer Seydou Traore committs to Iowa mens basketball
Manhattan transfer Seydou Traore committs to Iowa men's basketball
Iowa head coach Jan Jensen listens as Beth Goetz speaks about her during an introductory press conference for Head coach Jan Jensen at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday May 15, 2024. The conference marks Jensen’s first as head coach of the Hawkeyes. Jan Jensen and Beth Goetz answered questions from the media about Jensen’s new position as head coach.
Iowa women’s basketball head coach Jan Jensen ready to continue program success
A double exposure photo shows a member of the media live tweeting during an introductory press conference for Head coach Jan Jensen at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday May 15, 2024. The conference marks Jensen’s first as head coach of the Hawkeyes. Jan Jensen and Beth Goetz answered questions from the media about Jensen’s new position as head coach.
Photos: Head coach Jan Jensen introductory press conference
About the Contributor
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in