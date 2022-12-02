Photos: Iowa swimming and diving vs. Illinois

Iowa hosted the women’s first Hawkeye swim and dive invite this season at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Friday, Dec. 2.

Rutgers University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, and Nebraska all competed at the CRWC Natatorium. Two freshman including Sila Ozkazanc and Alex O’Brian qualified for the finals for the 500 free. Sabina Kupcova and Aleksandra Olesiak both ended up qualifying for the final 200 IM and Kennedy Gilberson and Scarlet Martin qualified for the 50 free. Makayla Hugbanks, Sarah Ballard, Geneva Pauly, and Lainey Woodward all qualified for the 1M dive.

In the end, Iowa came up second in Dives, just short of tying the university record. On Friday our Hawkeyes will be back with prelims starting a 10 am and finals at 5 pm.