Photos: Protest against gun violence on the Pentacrest

Grace Smith, Photojournalist
December 1, 2022

Around 100 K-12 students and community members attended a protest against gun violence in below-freezing weather. The protest was put on by high school students.

The protest hosted student speakers and an opportunity for attendees to speak as well.

Grey Linley, 15, decided to attend and speak at the protest after encountering students at school who wore T-shirts with guns on them to classes.

“My entire life I’ve had panic attacks because of this reality that I could be that statistic. There could be a school shooting,” Linley said.

Demonstrators listen to a speaker during a protest against gun violence put on by Iowa City high school students on the Pentacrest at the University of Iowa on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Around 100 students and community members attended the protest in below-freezing weather.
