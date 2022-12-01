Photos: No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 12 NC State

No. 12 NC State defeated No. 10 Iowa, 94-81, in a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. 8,250 fans attended the matchup which consisted of about an hour and 55 minutes of back-and-forth basketball.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, recently named to the Preseason Wade Watch List on Wednesday, led the Hawkeyes in points with 45, her highest-scoring game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Clark’s last 40-point game was against Evansville in the 2021-22 season with 44 points. Clark shot 16-of-28 in field goals, 5-of-13 in 3-pointers, and 8-0f-8 in free throws.

Despite the record, Iowa led the game for 12 minutes and 36 seconds, compared to NC State’s 25-minute and 35-second lead. The Hawkeyes’ biggest lead was for eight minutes in the first quarter.

“I think whenever I score 40 points, we lose, so that’s not something I want to do,” Clark said. “We had only 10 total assists tonight, and that’s not Iowa basketball.”

NC State’s Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers led the Wolfpack in points with a combined 44 points. NC State outscored the Hawkeyes in the second, third, and fourth quarters.