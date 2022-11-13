Photos: Iowa wrestling vs. California Baptist

Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
November 13, 2022

No. 2 Iowa wrestling raced past California Baptist in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, 42-3. The Hawkeyes recorded three falls and two tech falls in their first meet of the season.

University of Northern Iowa transfer Brody Teske made his debut for the Hawkeyes, winning by decision, 6-4.

Iowa’s 125-pound Aidan Harris lost the lone match for the Hawkeyes. Iowa did not wrestle NCAA Champion Spencer Lee.

Iowa will next travel to West Point, New York, to face off with the Army Black Knights on Thursday.

An Iowa fan enters the arena during a wrestling meet between Iowa and Cal Baptist at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Lancers, 42-3.
