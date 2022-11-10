Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Evansville

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Evansville, 115-62, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes started off strong, making a basket within the first 30 seconds by Iowa forward Monika Czinano which was assisted by Caitlin Clark. The Aces had many shots on goal but the ball did not make it in the basket numerous times.

Within the first quarter, the Aces made seven points while the Hawkeyes made a total of 26.

The Hawkeyes go on to play Drake on Sunday, Nov. 13, at The Knapp Center.