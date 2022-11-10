Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Evansville

Isabella Cervantes, Photo Editor
November 10, 2022

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Evansville, 115-62, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes started off strong, making a basket within the first 30 seconds by Iowa forward Monika Czinano which was assisted by Caitlin Clark. The Aces had many shots on goal but the ball did not make it in the basket numerous times.

Within the first quarter, the Aces made seven points while the Hawkeyes made a total of 26.

The Hawkeyes go on to play Drake on Sunday, Nov. 13, at The Knapp Center.

111022_iowavsevansville_IC798
Gallery|25 Photos
Isabella Cervantes
Iowa enters the court during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Evansville at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces 115-62.
