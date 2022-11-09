Photos: 2022 general election – state wide watch parties

Notable Iowa Republicans won spots in respective races across the state. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defeated Democratic candidate Deidre DeJear. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley defeated Democratic challenger Mike Franken for an eighth term in Washington D.C.

Additionally, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, defeated Democratic candidate Liz Mathis for a spot in the U.S. House while U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan.