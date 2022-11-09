Photos: 2022 general election – state wide watch parties

Jerod Ringwald, Ayrton Breckenridge, and Gabby Drees
November 9, 2022

Notable Iowa Republicans won spots in respective races across the state. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defeated Democratic candidate Deidre DeJear. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley defeated Democratic challenger Mike Franken for an eighth term in Washington D.C.

Additionally, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, defeated Democratic candidate Liz Mathis for a spot in the U.S. House while U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan.

Ashley+Hinson+2022+Iowa+Midterm+Watch+Party
Gallery|18 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
KCRG reporter Brian Tabick talks to the studio as results roll in during an Ashley Hinson watch party for the 2022 Iowa midterm elections at Spare Time in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hinson is up for reelection for her seat in the house against state Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha. Because of redistricting, Hinson is now battling for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, previously she held the seat for the 1st Congressional District.
