Democrat Elinor Levin wins Iowa House District 89

Elinor Levin, Iowa House of Representative candidate for District 89, speaks at an event in the Iowa Memorial Union Leadership Room on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Democrat Elinor Levin beat Republican opponent Jacob Onken for a seat in Iowa House District 89.

Levin advanced from the Democratic primary on June 7.

According to her website, Levin earned a degree in Secondary Education and English from Cornell College in 2009. After completing college, she moved to Iowa City in 2010.

During her time living in Iowa City, she was involved in the Iowa City Community Theater and was also a long-term substitute teacher in the area. She and her husband moved to North Carolina and later California as a result of his position as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy.

Levin then returned to Iowa City and joined the Leadership Committee of the South District Neighborhood Association and the Voter Services Committee and Board of Directors of the League of Women Voters of Johnson County.

On the topic of the process of redistricting, Levin is a proponent of the Iowa Legislative Services Agency’s method of redistricting.

As an Iowa House representative, Levin plans to strengthen public unions and public school funding, support common sense gun laws, and help create infrastructure that will lead to reliable, high speed Internet service and renewable energy across Iowa.

Levin also supports sustainable farming programs and universal access to all healthcare for all individuals.