Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Truman State

Iowa men’s basketball defeated Truman State, 118-72, during an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday.

Iowa forward Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 24 total points and making two of five three-pointers.

Freshman guard Dasonte Bowen earned the most assists on the team with eight in 20 minutes of playtime.

Iowa will face its first regular season game at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, competing against Bethune-Cookman.