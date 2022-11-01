Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Truman State

Gabby Drees, Photo Editor
November 1, 2022

Iowa men’s basketball defeated Truman State, 118-72, during an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday.

Iowa forward Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 24 total points and making two of five three-pointers.

Freshman guard Dasonte Bowen earned the most assists on the team with eight in 20 minutes of playtime.

Iowa will face its first regular season game at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, competing against Bethune-Cookman.

Gallery|17 Photos
Gabby Drees
Iowa forward Kris Murray enters a men's exhibition basketball game between Iowa and Truman State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. After his twin, Keegan Murray, was picked up by the Sacremento Kings in the NBA Draft, Kris played his first Iowa game without Keegan on the roster. Murray led the team in points with 24. Iowa defeated Truman State, 118-72.
