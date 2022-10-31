Swifties have been treated well these past few weeks with the release of Taylor Swift’s new record “Midnights”.

The record delves into familiar territory for Swift as she explores themes of relationships, maturity, love, and heartbreak. Sonically, the album is an exploration of Swift’s discography as hints of “Red,” “Speak Now,” “1989,” “Reputation,” and “Lover” are present. These stylistic influences are best utilized when they are subtle and allow Swift’s lyrics to shine through.

This is best captured on the fifth track of the album, “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” a song which utilizes a soft, stripped-back, percussive beat that crescendos into an alt-pop ballad.

Lyrically, “You’re on Your Own, Kid” does what all good Taylor Swift songs do best: explore the complexities of relationships and the matriculation process one goes through in those relationships.

The first part of the song plays out like a classic Taylor Swift song as she laments about realizing that one cannot depend on another person for their own satisfaction romantically. However, as the song progresses past the first chorus, the song begins to take a unique form as Swift branches out beyond romance.

In fact, the latter half of the song tackles the themes in a different way as Swift sings about how her old friends would have disapproved of her choices during her long career. Furthermore, and more importantly, Swift examines the dangers of fame to one’s own physical health.

Ultimately, the simple production and multi-faceted lyrics observing the tribulations of her romantic, platonic, and personal relationships of “You’re on Your Own, Kid” best capture what “Midnights” is trying to explore: the wisdom gained through age.