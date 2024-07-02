The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Former Iowa women’s basketball star Cailtin Clark named WNBA All-Star in rookie campaign

Clark joins former LSU star Angel Reese headline the 12-player Team WNBA, which faces off against the U.S. women’s national team on July 20.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor
July 2, 2024
Jun+23%2C+2024%3B+Chicago%2C+Illinois%2C+USA%3B+Indiana+Fever+guard+Caitlin+Clark+%2822%29+drives+to+the+basket+against+Chicago+Sky+guard+Dana+Evans+%2811%29+during+the+first+half+of+a+basketball+game+at+Wintrust+Arena.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Kamil+Krzaczynski-USA+TODAY+Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Spor
Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans (11) during the first half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Former Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark continues to rack up awards.

On Tuesday, Clark was named a WNBA All-Star after a sensational start to her rookie campaign with the Indiana Fever, where she has posted an impressive 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, which ranks second on the squad behind Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark will join forces with former LSU star and frequent opponent Angel Reese on the 12-player Team WNBA, which will face off against the U.S. women’s national team on July 20 in Phoenix, Arizona. Clark and Reese are the only first-time All-Stars on the roster.

Also headlining Team WNBA is nine-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm and six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun, with Clark’s Fever teammates Mitchell and Aliyah Boston each earning their second All-Star selections.

All-Stars were determined by 50 percent fan voting, 25 percent current player voting, and 25 percent media voting. Clark, Boston, and Reese received the highest fan votes, with Clark topping the list with 700,735 votes.

Team USA includes WNBA legends Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum, and Sabrina Ionescu. Starters for both teams will be determined by their respective head coaches.

Rest of Team WNBA:

Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun)

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks)

Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty)

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

 

About the Contributor
Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
