Former Iowa women’s basketball star Cailtin Clark named WNBA All-Star in rookie campaign

Former Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark continues to rack up awards.

On Tuesday, Clark was named a WNBA All-Star after a sensational start to her rookie campaign with the Indiana Fever, where she has posted an impressive 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, which ranks second on the squad behind Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark will join forces with former LSU star and frequent opponent Angel Reese on the 12-player Team WNBA, which will face off against the U.S. women’s national team on July 20 in Phoenix, Arizona. Clark and Reese are the only first-time All-Stars on the roster.

Also headlining Team WNBA is nine-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm and six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun, with Clark’s Fever teammates Mitchell and Aliyah Boston each earning their second All-Star selections.

All-Stars were determined by 50 percent fan voting, 25 percent current player voting, and 25 percent media voting. Clark, Boston, and Reese received the highest fan votes, with Clark topping the list with 700,735 votes.

Team USA includes WNBA legends Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum, and Sabrina Ionescu. Starters for both teams will be determined by their respective head coaches.

Rest of Team WNBA:

Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun)

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks)

Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty)

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)