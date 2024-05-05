The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Northwestern

Ryan Paris, Photojournalist
May 5, 2024

Iowa defeated Northwestern 9-2 at Duane Banks Field on Saturday, May 4. Northwestern opened the scoring with a leadoff double, which was advanced by two flyouts. 

The Hawkeye offense broke through with a 3-run fifth, then added another run in the sixth. The Hawkeyes put the game out of reach with a five-run eighth inning headlined by a Reese Moore two-run home run. 

Iowa leaned on Brody Brecht’s electric 13-strikeout, 8-inning start, where he only allowed one run and two hits total. On the offensive side, Raider Tello led the way, going 3-4 at the plate with 2 RBI and a walk. Reese Moore, Raider Tello, and Andy Nelson each provided multiple RBIs for the Hawkeyes. 

With the win, the Hawkeyes improved to 27-18 overall and 12-8 in the Big Ten, while the Wildcats fell to 13-29 overall and 2-15 in the conference. Iowa and Northwestern will close out the series on Sunday, May 5, at 1:05 pm.

The Hawkeyes run onto the field during a baseball game between Northwestern and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Friday, May 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 9-2.

