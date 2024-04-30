The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Students plan three-day solidarity event on Pentacrest for pro-Palestine encampments across US

The pro-Palestine event will take place on the Pentacrest starting Friday.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
April 30, 2024
Protesters+wait+for+the+start+of+a+pro-Palestinian+demonstration+to+demand+a+ceasefire+in+the+Israel-Hamas+War+at+the+Courtyard+by+Marriott+in+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Sunday%2C+April+28%2C+2024.+Hundreds+of+pro-Palestinian+supporters+from+Iowans+for+Palestine+and+several+other+activist+groups+demonstrated+outside+while+U.S.+House+Speaker+Mike+Johnson%2C+R-La.%2C+and+U.S.+Rep.+Mariannette+Miller-Meeks%2C+R-Iowa%2C+spoke+inside+the+hotel+for+a+campaign+fundraiser.
Grace Smith
Protesters wait for the start of a pro-Palestinian demonstration to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War at the Courtyard by Marriott in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters from Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups demonstrated outside while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, spoke inside the hotel for a campaign fundraiser.

Activism group Iowa City Students for Justice in Palestine is helping plan a solidarity event to support encampments at U.S. universities and voice dissent for the Israel-Hamas war amid national university protests and arrests.

The event is scheduled from 12-7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the University of Iowa Pentacrest. In a social media post picturing a tent with a sign reading “Let Gaza Live” and “Free Palestine,” the event is advertised as having educational materials, art, food, and music.

The Guardian reports at least 40 pro-Palestine encampments have sprung up across U.S. campuses since Columbia University in New York first held an encampment with more than 100 arrests stemming from pro-Palestine protests.

Student protesters occupied Columbia’s Hamilton Hall this morning after the university did not agree to the student group’s demands, including full divestment from Israeli corporations. Columbia University has stated it will suspend students who do not leave the encampment by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the UI’s Use of Campus Outdoor Space policy, camping on the Pentacrest is strictly prohibited. The policy also states that people can use the Pentacrest in a casual manner from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

The UI requires student organizations, which are categorized as an eligible group, to reserve the Pentacrest for “public meetings, rallies, teach-ins, convocations, and other authorized events and activities,” according to its policy. Iowa City Students for Justice in Palestine is not an official student organization.

“No campus outdoor area shall be designated as a free speech zone, and no policies will be created by administration that restrict expressive activity to a particular zone,” Chapter 35 of the university’s policy manual states.

Most recently near the UI, over 200 people gathered near the Courtyard by the Marriott hotel in University Heights to protest the Gaza war amid U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’, R-Iowa, campaign visit with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday.

In December, nine pro-Palestine protesters were arrested after chaining themselves to the doors of Kinnick Stadium. Those arrested received multiple charges including disorderly conduct, trespassing, interference with official acts, and trespassing causing damage greater than $200.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article did not specify that Iowa City Students for Justice in Palestine is not an official student organization. 
Jack Moore, News Editor
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is from Cedar Rapids Iowa. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes."
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
