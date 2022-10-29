Photos: University of Iowa homecoming parade

Matt Sindt and Lillie Hawker
October 29, 2022

The University of Iowa held its annual homecoming parade on Friday. 

The parade included local and state politicians, student organizations, local businesses, local performance groups, local high school bands, and activist groups.

Participants handed out candy, foam footballs, informational packets, and toothbrushes to the crowd.

The parade started on Washington Street and marched down Clinton Street before rounding the corner onto Dubuque Street and ending on Iowa Avenue as part of the 2022 homecoming celebrations.

Matt Sindt
Parade goers gather to watch the University of Iowa Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
