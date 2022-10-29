Photos: University of Iowa homecoming parade

The University of Iowa held its annual homecoming parade on Friday.

The parade included local and state politicians, student organizations, local businesses, local performance groups, local high school bands, and activist groups.

Participants handed out candy, foam footballs, informational packets, and toothbrushes to the crowd.

The parade started on Washington Street and marched down Clinton Street before rounding the corner onto Dubuque Street and ending on Iowa Avenue as part of the 2022 homecoming celebrations.