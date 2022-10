Maryland volleyball defeated Iowa at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, 3-1. The Hawkeyes have now dropped five straight games to lower their overall season record to 7-15.

Iowa outside hitter Michelle Urquhart led the game in kills with 14. Maryland’s top scorer Laila Ivey managed 10.

The Hawkeyes’ next opportunity to erase the losing streak takes place on Sunday when the team takes on 15-7 Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.