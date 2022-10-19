Photos: Marianette Miller-Meeks and Christina Bohannan rallies at the Iowa Memorial Union

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and Iowa state representative Christina Bohannan, both competing for Iowa’s first Congressional District, spoke at separate events in the Iowa Memorial Union Wednesday.

The two candidates met with respective attendees ahead of the 2022 election. Representing opposing parties, Bohannan discussed abortion rights, financial accessibility and voter turnout, while Miller-Meeks mentioned abortion rights, college affordability, and energy production.

Early voting started today and will continue through the 21st in the Iowa Memorial Union.