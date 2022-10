The Minnesota Gophers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 3-0, at Xtream Arena on Wednesday.

Minnesota had a total of 38 kills, while Iowa had a total of 35 kills. Minnesota outside hitter Taylor Landfair had a total of 13 kills. Melani Shaffmaster had a total of 29 assists.

The Hawkeyes play No. 6 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.