The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 3-0, at Xtream Arena on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Wisconsin had a total of 17 kills within the first set while Iowa had 14. Wisconsin outside hitter Sarah Franklin had a total of 20 kills. Wisconsin setter Izzy Ashburn assisted Franklin a total of five times.

The Hawkeyes play Minnesota at Xtream Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.