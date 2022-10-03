Photos: Iowa soccer vs Michigan

Johnny Jarnigan, Photojournalist
October 3, 2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes played the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex.

Iowa midfielder Hailey Rydberg scored a goal in the first half bringing the score, to 1-0. The fight for the ball between the Hawkeyes and the Wolverines was intense, however. Michigan midfielder Meredith Haakenson scored in the second half with a penalty kick, bringing the score, to 1-1, ending the game in a tie.

Iowa will play Minnesota on Sunday, Oct. 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Johnny Jarnagin/The Daily Iowan
Players scatter the filed during a soccer game between Iowa and Michigan at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines tied, 1-1.
