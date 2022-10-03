Photos: Iowa soccer vs Michigan
October 3, 2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes played the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex.
Iowa midfielder Hailey Rydberg scored a goal in the first half bringing the score, to 1-0. The fight for the ball between the Hawkeyes and the Wolverines was intense, however. Michigan midfielder Meredith Haakenson scored in the second half with a penalty kick, bringing the score, to 1-1, ending the game in a tie.
Iowa will play Minnesota on Sunday, Oct. 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.