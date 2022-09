In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg sat down with Daily Iowan News Reporter Emily Nyberg on the University of Iowa’s new capital improvement projects and with Liam Halawith, one of the DI’s politics reporters we will discuss the conclusion of his series on rural population decline in the state.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt, edited by Carly Dalberg.