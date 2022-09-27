Photos: Deidre DeJear visits UI campus

Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear spoke to University of Iowa students and Iowa City community members at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday. The University Democrats at Iowa hosted the town hall for DeJear.

DeJear spoke on education and health care access in Iowa.

“Our children have had access to a strong quality education system under both Republican and Democratic leadership,” DeJear said. “It is a part of who we are as a state and it always has been a part of who we are as a state. But unfortunately we’re no longer number one anymore.”

According to U.S. News, Iowa is currently ranked 18th in education.

“Not only do I want to fund our education system, I want to help our mental health care system and our health care system,” DeJear said. “Now folks are waiting six and eight months to see care. I remember the last time I was here, there was a line of folks that came up afterwards talking about the challenges that they were experiencing with mental health care.”

DeJear is facing incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds for election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.