Photos: Standing in solidarity with Iranian protesters

Iowa City community members stood in solidarity with Iranian protesters during a protest at Hubbard Park on Monday. Morality police in the Islamic Republic of Iran took 22-year-old Mahsa Amini into custody for not meeting their dress code standards of covering her hair and neck with a hijab. Amini died after three days in custody on Sept. 16 after what her family said was mistreatment in custody.

Around 30 supporters attended Iowa City’s protest, chanting “Women, life, freedom,” and listening to speakers.

“In the eyes of the regime, women are the weakest member of society,” Mansour Golpour said. “Iranian women are the bravest and the strongest. They are at the forefront of protests, burning their headscarves and chanting this to the dictatorship.”