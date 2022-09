The Hawkeyes defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The Hawkeyes one the first and second matches with ease, but the third match was a close one with the Hawkeyes defeating the Panthers by a couple points.

Iowa outisde hitters Toyosi Onabanjo and Michelle Urquhart put the team at an advantage with eight kills each.

The Hawkeyes play Ohio State on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m.