On this week’s episode of “On the Record,” host Eleanor Hildebrandt chats with three special guests. We will catch up with Daily Iowan news reporter Archie Wagner and assistant news editor Cooper Worth. Then we’ll check in with Managing Editor Sabine Martin to discuss her story on a UI professor continuing to teach classes while under an Iowa City Police investigation.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt and edited by Carly Dalberg.