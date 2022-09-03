On the Record: Sept. 2, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg sat down with DI reporters to discuss the latest stories from the week. We will catch up with Daily Iowan news reporter Isabelle Foland, who wrote about staffing shortages in University Housing and CAMBUS. Managing editor Sabine Martin joins the show to talk about Johnson County Remembrance Park. Assistant arts editor Ari Lessard came on the show after writing the DI‘s 80 Hours front about the International Writing Program at the UI. Then we’ll check in with Pregame Editor Austin Hanson to discuss what you can expect from the Hawkeyes as football season kicks off.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt and edited by Carly Dalberg.