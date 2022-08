U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson held a Barbecue Bash on Sunday, August 28, 2022, for a crowd of around 300. The event was held at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City, Iowa.

Guest speakers at the event included Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Tim Scott, and Rep. Jim Banks.

The U.S. midterm elections will be on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.