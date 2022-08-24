UI announces Cristen Page as second candidate for vice president for medical affairs, College of Medicine dean

Cristen Page, the executive dean of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, is the second finalist selected for vice president for medical affairs, College of Medicine dean.

Cristen Page is the second finalist announced in the search for the next University of Iowa vice president for Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean.

Former Carver College of Medicine dean Brooks Jackson announced his intended departure in February but said he would continue to hold his position until his successor is hired and will return as a faculty member, prompting a candidate search.

The UI announced the first finalist for the position on Sunday.

Page is the executive dean of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. She oversees a number of university pursuits including clinical care, research, and education.

Additionally, she serves on the UNC Health Board of Directors and the UNC Health Executive Council.

Page is the second of four finalists being considered for the position. Each finalist will visit the UI campus and staff, faculty, shared governance, and students and participate in an open forum.

Page’s campus visit starts Wednesday and goes through Thursday. The open forum will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at 110 Prem Sahai Auditorium in the Medical Education Research Facility. A Zoom option is available for participants as well.

The UI is announcing the third candidate finalist on Sunday and will host them at their university visit on Monday. Each candidate is announced 24 hours before their open forum. All finalists will be announced by the end of next week.