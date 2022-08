First-year students attended the class of 2026 convocation at the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest on Sunday. Students formed the block ‘I’ photo after Saturday’s photo was rained out. Attendees gathered to listen to speakers such as University of Iowa President, Barbara Wilson, and a class of 2025 student representative.

Gallery | 6 Photos Lilly Stence