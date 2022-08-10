Photos: Minor League Field of Dreams Game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits

The Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the first minor league game played at the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, 7-2. For historical reasons, the Bandits became the Davenport Blue Sox and the Kernels became the Bunnies.

The game was nationally broadcast to viewers on MLB Network with notable names such as MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas and former MLB player Harold Reynolds catching the action.

Quad Cities starting pitcher Chandler Champaign carried the load for the River Bandits, going 6 ⅓ innings and giving up just two earned runs. Relief pitcher Rito Lugo went the rest of the game, giving up just one hit.

The two teams will finish their six-game series in Quad Cities.